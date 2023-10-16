Northern Ireland's only two wins in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign have come against San Marino, who are currently ranked 207th in the world.

O'Neill's men lost 4-2 in Slovenia when these two sides last faced off in September, with Jonny Evans scoring an own goal in the first half before netting at the right end in the second half.

Slovenia, who beat Finland 3-0 on Saturday, top Group H after winning five of their seven qualifiers. Matjaž Kek's side can't qualify for Euro 2024 on Tuesday, but a win will put them in prime position to book their place at the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Slovenia on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Slovenia?

Northern Ireland v Slovenia will take place on Tuesday 17th October 2023.

Northern Ireland v Slovenia kick-off time

Northern Ireland v Slovenia will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Slovenia on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 2, formerly Premier Sports.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Slovenia online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Northern Ireland v Slovenia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster Sportsbound.

Northern Ireland v Slovenia odds

