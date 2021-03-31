What channel is Northern Ireland v Bulgaria World Cup qualifier match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Northern Ireland will be chomping at the bit to face opponents closer to their level when they take on Bulgaria in a 2022 World Cup qualifier live on TV tonight.

Ian Baraclough’s men have faced stern tests against Italy and an improving, star-studded USA team over the last week and held both to reasonable scorelines despite losing on both occasions.

Niall McGinn scored late on against USA during their friendly clash, but it wasn’t enough to cancel out goals from Dortmund prodigy Giovanni Reyna and former Dortmund prodigy Christian Pulisic.

Both Italy and Switzerland have recorded two wins out of two in the qualifying group stage, meaning Northern Ireland must seize every opportunity to stick points on the board, starting with the Bulgaria encounter.

Bulgaria lost to both of the top teams in the past week and the No.68-ranked team will also see Northern Ireland – who sit at No.45 in the FIFA rankings – as a potential opportunity for points.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Bulgaria on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Bulgaria on TV?

Northern Ireland v Bulgaria will take place on Wednesday 31st March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland v Bulgaria will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers taking place during this international break including England v Poland on Wednesday evening.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Bulgaria on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Bulgaria online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

Northern Ireland v Bulgaria team news

Northern Ireland predicted XI:

Bulgaria predicted XI:

Northern Ireland v Bulgaria odds

Our prediction: Northern Ireland v Bulgaria

Northern Ireland are in dire form right now, having failed to win inside 90 minutes during Baraclough’s opening 10 matches in charge.

That run simply has to end this week or pressure will mount on his position and his players. Thankfully for them, Bulgaria are in equally ragged form.

This will not be a pretty one, certainly not one for the neutrals, but for either side, this is a massive opportunity to salvage hope, even though the campaign has only just begun. It already feels like a must-win for both.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland 1-0 Bulgaria (9/2 at bet365)

