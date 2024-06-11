Northern Ireland played Spain in a friendly last week, with O'Neill's side taking a surprise lead thanks to Dan Ballard's goal after just two minutes.

However, the Euro 2024 hopefuls turned it on after going behind, with Luis de la Fuente's men running out 5-1 winners.

Tuesday night's friendly is Northern Ireland's last outing before their Nations League campaign kicks off in September against Luxembourg. They will face off against Bulgaria and Belarus, too.

Andorra also played Spain in a friendly last week, as they lost 5-0 thanks to a second-half hat-trick from Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal.

Koldo Álvarez's side are also preparing for the Nations League, and they'll play Malta and Moldova.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Andorra on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Andorra?

Northern Ireland v Andorra will take place on Tuesday 11th June 2024.

Northern Ireland v Andorra kick-off time

Northern Ireland v Andorra will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Andorra on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 2.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Andorra online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Northern Ireland v Andorra odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Northern Ireland (2/9) Draw (9/2) Andorra (16/1)*

