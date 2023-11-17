The absence of first-choice players such as Jude Bellingham, Luke Shaw and John Stones due to injury means England have not been operating at full strength during this international break, however.

North Macedonia are playing for pride in front of their home fans at the Toše Proeski Arena in Skopje after falling well short of automatic qualification from Group C and missing out on the play-offs as a result of their poor Nations League performance.

England recorded an emphatic 7-0 victory when the two teams met in the reverse fixture in June, with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka bagging his first hat-trick at international level.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch North Macedonia v England on TV and online.

When is North Macedonia v England?

North Macedonia v England will take place on Monday 20th November 2023.

North Macedonia v England kick-off time

North Macedonia v England will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is North Macedonia v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 7pm.

How to live stream North Macedonia v England online

You can also live stream the match via Channel 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to North Macedonia v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

