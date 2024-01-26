Newport are mid-table in the third tier and will be sizeable underdogs, but this is not a game that Erik ten Hag and co can take for granted, as their hosts have caused problems for bigger sides in cup competitions in recent years – beating Leicester City and Middlesbrough, as well as taking Tottenham Hotspur to a replay.

2023/24 has been a difficult campaign so far for Man Utd, but another deep run in the FA Cup could help to turn their season around.

Fans will no doubt be looking at the trip to South Wales as a potential banana skin, but with a fortnight's rest thanks to the winter break, it would be no surprise to see Ten Hag name a strong XI, as he did in the 2-0 win against Wigan Athletic in the last round.

how to watch Newport County v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Newport County v Man Utd?

Newport County v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 28th January 2024.

Newport County v Man Utd kick-off time

Newport County v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Newport County v Man Utd on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Newport County v Man Utd online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Newport County v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Newport County v Man Utd odds

