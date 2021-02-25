What channel is Newcastle v Wolves Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle could end the weekend in the relegation zone with their plummet down the Premier League table showing no sign of abating.

Advertisement

The Toon have lost three of their last four Premier League fixtures at a time when 17th-placed Fulham, who face Crystal Palace at the weekend, are picking up form.

And on Saturday manager Steve Bruce sends his side out against a Wolves outfit that has gone four games unbeaten to quell any concern of an end-of-season blip at Molineux.

Wolves beat Leeds 1-0 last time out and have looked impressive at the back in recent week.

The 1-1 draw Newcastle earned at Wolves earlier in the season will give Bruce hope of snaring at least a point here, but Saturday’s visitors will be after all three.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Wolves on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Newcastle v Wolves on TV?

Newcastle v Wolves will take place on Saturday 27th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Wolves will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Man Utd, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Newcastle v Wolves team news

Newcastle: Federico Fernandez is rated 50/50 for this clash but may not be risked, while Joelinton might be available following a groin injury suffered in the loss to Manchester United.

Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo remain sidelined, while Callum Wilson will be out until the start of April – a big blow for Bruce.

Wolves: Raul Jimenez, Fernando Marcal and Willy Boly remain sidelined through injury, while this game comes a fortnight too soon for Daniel Podence.

Pedro Neto, Willian Jose and Adama Traore will likely remain up front for the visitors.

Newcastle v Wolves odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (13/5) Draw (9/4) Wolves (23/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Wolves

Newcastle are floundering right now as Fulham’s resurgence draws the Toon closer and closer to the relegation zone.

And it looks unlikely that Bruce will gain anything from this encounter, with Wolves set up to play a tight game and unleash the likes of Traore and Neto on the break.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s troops are unlikely to surrender a lead if they go in front. And Wolves should be ahead by the break.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-2 Wolves (9/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.