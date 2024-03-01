They've picked up some eye-catching results already this season - doing the double over both Chelsea and Tottenham, while also beating Man City - and are one of the division's in-form sides, with three wins in their last four.

Newcastle's recent run has been a little less convincing, with a penalty shoot-out win over Blackburn in the FA Cup on Wednesday following last weekend's 4-1 defeat to title hopefuls Arsenal, but Eddie Howe's side do appear to be trending in the right direction after a rocky period over the turn of the year.

A once tight defence has been leaky in the last few weeks, conceding 13 goals in their last five games, and they could be without key centre-back Sven Botman, which will leave the Wolves forward line licking their lips.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Wolves on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Newcastle v Wolves?

Newcastle v Wolves will take place on Saturday 2nd March 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Wolves kick-off time

Newcastle v Wolves will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Wolves on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Newcastle v Wolves available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Newcastle v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM and BBC Radio Newcastle.

BBC Radio WM and BBC Radio Newcastle are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages - local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to the game on line online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Newcastle v Wolves in the USA

You can watch Newcastle v Wolves live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Newcastle v Wolves odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (10/11) Draw (3/1) Wolves (13/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.