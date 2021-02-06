What channel is Newcastle v Southampton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle welcome a Southampton side to St James’ Park on Saturday that were embarrassed 9-0 by Manchester United in their previous outing – and are out to rid themselves of that nightmare.

But three points may not come so easy for Saints on Tyneside, with Newcastle themselves seeking a morale boost following Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

The Toon are edging towards a relegation battle after winning just one of their last 11 Premier League fixtures.

Southampton are considered safe from the drop unless the loss at Old Trafford triggers a major downturn in form.

It took Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men four outings to recover from the 9-0 loss inflicted upon them by Leicester back in October 2019 and Saints would probably take a goalless draw from this encounter.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Southampton on TV?

Newcastle v Southampton will take place on Saturday 6th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Manchester City, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Southampton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2:45pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Southampton online

Newcastle v Southampton team news

Newcastle: Jamaal Lascelles is an injury concern after missing Tuesday’s loss to Crystal Palace with a thigh injury, while Federico Fernandez is unlikely to be passed fit for the weekend.

Bruce could opt to start Allan Saint-Maximin here, although Dwight Gayle will hope for a nod too. Andy Carroll is likely to remain on the bench.

Southampton: Alexandre Jankewitz and Jan Bednarek are suspended for this tie, while Jannik Vestergaard, Mohamed Salisu, William Smallbone, Theo Walcott, Michael Obafemi and Nathan Tella are all ruled out with injury.

Hasenhuttl will wait on late fitness tests for Ibrahima Diallo, Oriol Romeu and Kyle Walker-Peters. However, it’s clear the boss has selection dilemmas with Saints carrying more injuries and suspensions than any other team in the Premier League right now.

Newcastle v Southampton odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Southampton

Newcastle may be enduring miserable form of late but they have been competitive in their last three outings and convincingly beat Everton 2-0 last weekend.

Boss Bruce needs the spark that Saint-Maximin provides and the 23-year-old could be due a start here.

Saints may still be reeling from the defeat to Manchester United and their injury and suspension list is worrying. Newcastle won’t get a better chance to add three points to their season tally and the Toon should get the job done.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-0 Southampton (14/1 at bet365)

