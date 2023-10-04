Eddie Howe's men, who have won their last three games and scored 11 times without conceding, now have the task of stopping Kylian Mbappé and his PSG superstar teammates as Newcastle search for their first Champions League win of the season.

PSG have struggled to get going this season in Ligue 1, with Luis Enrique's side currently fifth after their 0-0 draw at Clermont on Saturday.

While they've failed to dominate in the league, PSG still managed to win their Champions League group opener against Borussia Dortmund, with Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi both scoring.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v PSG on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v PSG?

Newcastle v PSG will take place on Wednesday 4th October 2023.

Newcastle v PSG kick-off time

Newcastle v PSG will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v PSG on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Newcastle v PSG online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

On the 12th October, discovery+ becomes the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, PPV Boxing and MotoGP.

