The Red Devils ensured that Newcastle's first Wembley final in more than two decades ended in disappointment – beating the Mags 2-0 to give Erik ten Hag the first trophy of his tenure.

Newcastle United will be out for revenge on Sunday as they host Manchester United in a re-run of February's Carabao Cup final.

But with Casemiro suspended and after a Premier League wobble ahead of the international break, the visitors won't arrive at St James' Park with quite the same confidence as they did at Wembley.

Three points separate third-place Man Utd from fifth-place Newcastle while with Tottenham, Liverpool, and potentially even Brighton eyeing a place in the top four as well, the pressure is on the pair to finish the season with a flourish.

The international break has given them a chance to regroup and refocus, which should mean they're both raring to go.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Newcastle v Man Utd.

When is Newcastle v Man Utd?

Newcastle v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 2nd April 2023.

Newcastle v Man Utd team news

Newcastle predicted line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Newcastle v Man Utd prediction

The absence of Casemiro and Man Utd's midfield injuries could play a pivotal role here – with ten Hag likely to have to turn back to Fred and Scott McTominay.

While there is no doubting their dynamism, it doesn't provide the Dutch coach with the sort of control he likes and that could mean Newcastle see a fair bit of the ball. Alexander Isak had found some form ahead of the break and may well get some chances.

Man Utd were far from convincing in their last game before the international break and could struggle again without their Brazilian midfield maestro.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd (6/1 at bet365)

