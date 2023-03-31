Sunday's game will be the third meeting between the two clubs in 2022/23 after February's Carabao Cup final victory for Man Utd and the goalless draw they played out at Old Trafford in October.

Newcastle United host Manchester United at St James' Park as the Premier League returns this weekend.

Erik ten Hag's side sit third, three points ahead of their fellow top four hopefuls, but suffered some frustrating Premier League results ahead of the international break – getting hammered 7-0 by Liverpool and then drawing 0-0 with Southampton in a game that saw Casemiro suspended for four games.

The Brazilian midfielder will serve the first of those at St James' Park on Sunday, which boosts Newcastle's hopes of securing a victory that could be vital in the race for Champions League football.

Eddie Howe's side have the chance to banish some of the demons of their Wembley defeat and after back-to-back victories ahead of the international break, will feel confident they can do just that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Man Utd?

Newcastle v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 2nd April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Man Utd kick-off time

Newcastle v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Newcastle v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Newcastle v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (7/5) Draw (12/5) Man Utd (19/10)*

Newcastle v Man Utd prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Newcastle v Man Utd predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

