Mohamed Salah's contract, along with the future of several other high-profile stars, remains a storm cloud on the horizon, but for now, it's pretty much clear skies and calm waters for the Reds to plough through.

The same cannot be said for Newcastle, who have lurched between looking like a Champions League and Championship team at times throughout the campaign.

Eddie Howe will be desperate for Alexander Isak to continue his strong form, if he's cleared fit, but will expect a number of those around him to up their game following a few lukewarm results.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Liverpool?

Newcastle v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 4th December 2024.

Newcastle v Liverpool kick-off time

Newcastle v Liverpool will kick off at 7:30pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Liverpool online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Liverpool on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Newcastle v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on local radio in each area, with many regional BBC stations airing matches throughout the season.

