The Toon are third in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester City and seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

Newcastle host Leeds on New Year's Eve as Eddie Howe's men look to continue their sensational season so far.

Newcastle, who won 3-0 at Leicester on Boxing Day, have won their last six league games, with Howe's side losing just one of their 16 outings this season.

Leeds, meanwhile, are 15th in the league following their 3-1 defeat against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

They've lost their last two and Jesse Marsch faces a tough task of stopping that losing streak at St James' Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Leeds?

Newcastle v Leeds will take place on Saturday 31st December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Leeds kick-off time

Newcastle v Leeds will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Leeds on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Newcastle v Leeds online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Newcastle v Leeds odds

Newcastle v Leeds prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Newcastle v Leeds predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

