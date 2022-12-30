Eddie Howe's men have been brilliant this season, with the Toon winning their last six games.

Newcastle can go to within four points of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a win at St James' Park against Leeds.

They've lost just once all season and they come into this one on the back of their 3-0 win at Leicester on Boxing Day.

Leeds' last outing was their 3-1 defeat against Manchester City, with Erling Haaland scoring a brace at Elland Road.

Jesse Marsch will be desperate to bounce back from two consecutive defeats but he'll be well aware of Newcastle's quality.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Leeds?

Newcastle v Leeds will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 31st December 2022.

Newcastle v Leeds team news

Newcastle predicted line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wood.

Leeds predicted line-up: Meslier; Nissen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Greenwood, Roca, Forshaw; Rodrigo, Gnoto, Aaronson.

Newcastle v Leeds prediction

Newcastle are aiming for their sixth consecutive Premier League win and it's hard to see anything but a home victory.

St James' Park will be rocking and Leeds will likely struggle to contain Miguel Almiron and Co.

Our prediction: Newcastle 3-0 Leeds (10/1 at bet365)

Newcastle v Leeds odds

