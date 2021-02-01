What channel is Newcastle v Crystal Palace Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle are back in business ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace live on TV – what a difference a single win can make.

The Magpies ended a dour run with a tremendous 2-0 beating of Everton at Goodison Park and will be determined to take confidence into upcoming Premier League fixtures.

Callum Wilson scored twice to relieve a huge weight of pressure on manager Steve Bruce’s shoulders and while, the win has now put them eight points clear of the relegation zone in the short-term, the manner of victory should be cause for optimism over the longer run of the season.

Crystal Palace are enjoying a typical season of patchy form but winning games at the right time to keep their heads comfortably above the relegation mire.

Eberechi Eze netted at the weekend to secure a 1-0 win over Wolves and leapfrog them in the process. Roy Hodgson will be determined to strike a run of consistency from here on.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Crystal Palace on TV?

Newcastle v Crystal Palace will take place on Tuesday 2nd February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 8pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Crystal Palace online

Newcastle v Crystal Palace team news

Newcastle: Jamaal Lascelles has picked up and injury and is likely to be replaced by Ciaran Clark, though Bruce won’t be keen to change a winning side frivolously.

Allan Saint-Maximin has been building game time following his recovery from COVID-19 after-effects and could return to the starting XI here but changes will be minimal, if any, beyond Lascelles.

Crystal Palace: Seven out. Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins, Nathan Ferguson could form a handy back four, but they will all miss the Newcastle game.

Connor Wickham, James McArthur and Wayne Hennessey are also sidelined.

Newcastle v Crystal Palace odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Both sides are far from polished and perfect, but good results at the weekend will have boosted spirits in both camps.

Given the woes of the bottom three right now, neither of these sides are among the top contenders for relegation, but need a couple of wins in the coming weeks to press home their advantages.

Wilson, Eze and Wilfried Zaha all fall into the match-winner category, but can any of them break the deadlock in what is expected to be a tight encounter?

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Crystal Palace (11/2 at bet365)

