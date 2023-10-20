Eddie Howe's Magpies endured a slow start to the season but found their groove before the international break and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games and continue climbing the Premier League table.

Crystal Palace have been solid travellers having earned seven of their 12 points on the road this term. A third away win of the campaign would see the Eagles soar above eighth-placed Newcastle in the standings.

The goals haven't exactly been flowing when the two teams have faced each other recently as last season's three meetings all ended scoreless.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Crystal Palace?

Newcastle v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 21st October 2023.

Newcastle v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Newcastle v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Newcastle v Crystal Palace live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Newcastle v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Newcastle v Crystal Palace in the USA

You can watch Newcastle v Crystal Palace live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Newcastle v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (9/20) Draw (10/3) Crystal Palace (6/1)*

