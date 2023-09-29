But if Burnley's 1-0 defeat to Man Utd is anything to go by, the Clarets should prove a tougher test for Saturday's hosts.

Vincent Kompany's side can feel desperately unlucky to have come away from their Red Devils clash at Turf Moor with nothing – having controlled the game for periods and created plenty of chances.

Admittedly, one point from five games makes ugly reading, but there has been enough from a tough run of opening fixtures (Man City, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham and Man Utd) to suggest that they can avoid the drop this term and cause Newcastle some issues on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Burnley?

Newcastle v Burnley will take place on Saturday 30th September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Burnley kick-off time

Newcastle v Burnley will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Burnley on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Newcastle v Burnley live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Newcastle v Burnley on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio Lancashire.

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio Lancashire are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – some local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to the game on BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio Lancashire online or via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Newcastle v Burnley in the USA

You can watch Newcastle v Burnley live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Newcastle v Burnley odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (3/10) Draw (4/1) Burnley (9/1)*

