Newcastle's return to the Champions League means they only have 72 hours between Brentford's visit and their trip to AC Milan on Tuesday so Howe could opt to freshen up his XI with the likes of Harvey Barnes, Lewis Hall and Sean Longstaff in contention to start.

There were question marks about Brentford's ability to cope without the suspended Ivan Toney ahead of the season, although an unbeaten start suggests they are in for another fine campaign.

While Bryan Mbeumo has picked up the scoring slack with four goals, Bees boss Thomas Frank will be eager to see his side turn draws into wins, having shared the points in three of their four league games this term.

When is Newcastle v Brentford?

Newcastle v Brentford will take place on Saturday 16th September 2023.

Newcastle v Brentford kick-off time

Newcastle v Brentford will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Newcastle v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Newcastle v Brentford in the US

You can watch Newcastle v Brentford live on FuboTV at 12:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Newcastle v Brentford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (TBC) Draw (TBC) Brentford (TBC)*

