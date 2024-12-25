Eddie Howe's side, who booked their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals earlier this month, are now hoping to close the gap on the top four as they host Aston Villa at St James' Park.

Newcastle have one of the better home records in the Premier League (won four, drawn two and lost two) and they've scored seven times in their last two games in front of their home crowd.

Villa, meanwhile, have impressed in spells this season to find themselves just outside of the top four.

Unai Emery's side have been brilliant in the Champions League and they currently sit in the automatic qualification spots, though Villa's away form in the league has been disappointing and they've lost their last four games on the road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Newcastle v Aston Villa?

Newcastle v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 26th December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Aston Villa kick-off time

Newcastle v Aston Villa will kick off at 3pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to live stream Newcastle v Aston Villa online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 2:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Aston Villa on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Advertisement Newcastle v Aston Villa odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Newcastle (10/11) Draw (14/5) Aston Villa (11/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.