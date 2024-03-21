It was a qualifying campaign that is likely to live long in the memory, with Scott McTominay scoring seven times in eight games and a famous victory over the Spanish last year, but they'll be determined to follow it up in Germany after failing to get past the group stages at Euro 2020.

Travelling to face the Netherlands, who finished second only to France in their qualifying group and are hardly short on star power, will be a good test of where the Scots are right now.

They wrap up the international break at home to Northern Ireland next week but a result against the Dutch, who are the joint-sixth favourites to win Euro 2024, would really show the rest of Europe that they mean business.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Netherlands v Scotland?

Netherlands v Scotland will take place on Friday 22nd March 2024.

Netherlands v Scotland kick-off time

Netherlands v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Netherlands v Scotland on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 7pm.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Netherlands v Scotland online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Netherlands v Scotland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Netherlands v Scotland odds

