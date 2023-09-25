England, who reached the World Cup final in August before losing against Spain, will be hoping to go top of their group with a win against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

However, that will depend on the result in the other League A Group 1 game, as Scotland host Belgium.

England's Nations League campaign will also decide whether Team GB qualify for the Olympic Games. Team GB would qualify if the nominated nation, England, reach the final or finish third should the hosts, France, reach the final.

Netherlands lost their first Nations League game on Friday, with Belgium beating Andries Jonker's side 2-1 thanks to Jassina Blom's 93rd-minute winner.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v England on TV and online.

When is Netherlands v England?

Netherlands v England will take place on Tuesday 26th September 2023.

Netherlands v England kick-off time

Netherlands v England will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Netherlands v England on?

Netherlands v England will be shown live on ITV4, with coverage starting at 6:15pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on England's official YouTube channel.

How to live stream Netherlands v England online

You can also live stream the Netherlands v England game online via ITVX.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Netherlands v England odds

