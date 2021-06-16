What channel is Netherlands v Austria Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Netherlands and Austria look set to battle for superiority of Group C at Euro 2020 this summer with the two sides meet in Amsterdam on Thursday evening.

The Dutch survived a scare against Ukraine in their opening match to claim three points and instil come confidence in a Frank de Boer outfit that very few have tipped for success this summer.

Austria, meanwhile, eventually proved their class against North Macedonia at the weekend as they left it late to claim a 3-1 victory and move top of Group C at the end of the first round of Euro 2020 fixtures.

With both sides earning three early points, this clash is already being seen as a decider for who tops the group.

And we could well see plenty of goalmouth action in the Dutch capital, with the likes of Marko Arnautovic and Memphis Depay out to entertain the neutrals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v Austria on TV and online.

When is Netherlands v Austria on TV?

Netherlands v Austria will take place on Thursday 17th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Netherlands v Austria will kick off at 8pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Netherlands v Austria on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Netherlands v Austria online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Netherlands v Austria team news

Netherlands: A groin injury will keep Matthijs de Ligt out of action here but De Boer has an otherwise fully-fit squad to choose from.

Steven Berghuis could come into the XI, while Marten de Roon and Frenkie de Jong are likely to marshal the midfield.

Austria: No fresh injuries for Austria means head coach Franco Foda could opt to keep the same XI from the side that beat North Macedonia.

Christoph Baumgartner should start up top but the boss may decide to draft in Arnautovic in place of Sasa Kalajdzic, after the ex-West Ham man’s goal off the bench last time out.

Netherlands v Austria odds

Our prediction: Netherlands v Austria

The Dutch rode their luck at times against Ukraine and it may well be a pattern in this tournament that we see goals at both ends of the pitch when De Boer’s men are playing.

This could be a high-scoring game and certainly one for the neutrals. Austria are expected to grow into the tournament and will threaten here – especially if Arnautovic starts from the off.

Whether Netherlands can hold firm over 90 minutes remains to be seen but they were exposed too often at the weekend. Both managers would probably take a draw at this stage.

Our prediction: Netherlands 2-2 Austria (16/1 at bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

