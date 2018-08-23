On top of this, Netflix also announced at the Edinburgh International Television Festival on Thursday that they will be releasing Brown's new original special, Sacrifice, in which he rather elaborately tries to transform a man's prejudices, later this year.

Three further shows were also unveiled including Final Table, a global culinary competition from MasterChef producers Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton, Death By Magic, a documentary about magicians who died performing their illusions, and Flinch, a new comedy game show which sees comedians Desiree Burch, Lloyd Griffith and Seann Walsh test the nerves of contestants on a farm in Ireland.

Sunderland Till I Die will be released on Netflix on 14th December 2018