The young Spaniards have delivered a mixed bag of results in this tournament so far with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica, followed up with a draw against a hapless Germany and a defeat to Japan to surrender top spot in the group.

Spain continue their World Cup 2022 campaign against dark horses Morocco in the Round of 16 this afternoon.

Few expected this inexperienced side to go all the way in Qatar, but hopes were raised that Gavi and Pedri could inspire a run after their opening rout. They must dig deep as the knockout rounds begin.

Morocco enter this one as Group F winners. Unfortunately for them, they'd probably have rather finished second to draw the now-eliminated Japan as opposed to Group E runners-up Spain.

Saying that, there are plenty of reasons for Morocco to feel confident going into this one. They conceded just one goal in a group containing Croatia and Belgium. They enter this clash with no pressure, just freedom to enjoy the opportunity of a generation.

When is Morocco v Spain?

Morocco v Spain will take place on Tuesday 6th December 2022.

Morocco v Spain kick-off time

Morocco v Spain will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Morocco v Spain on?

Morocco v Spain will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 2pm.

How to live stream Morocco v Spain online

You can also live stream the Morocco v Spain game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Morocco v Spain referee

The referee for Morocco v Spain has been confirmed as Fernando Rapallini of Argentina.

Morocco v Spain radio

Every single match of the World Cup will be broadcast live on radio, including this one.

All 64 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

Morocco v Spain odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Morocco (6/1) Draw (3/1) Spain (8/15)*

Morocco v Spain prediction

