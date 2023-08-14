Presenters Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Karen Carney and David Jones will make their debut in the upgraded studio this evening, which has some impressive features that have never been seen before as part of sports broadcasting in the UK and Ireland.

The new futuristic space features an LED floor, which will allow analysts and presenters to utilise data from live match action, as well as giving viewers a clearer understanding of the players and teams across the sport with the help of 3D virtual game reconstruction.

Ever wondered why a team's manager has swapped out an important player halfway through a match? Well, with the help of being able to analyse the player's strengths and weaknesses through this new technology, you'll soon find out.

As well as the LED floor, fans will be treated to a super-wide high-res screen and a virtual canopy roof, meaning that immersive football is becoming a greater focus of the MNF action.

The studio will currently be used for MNF, but later this month will also be used for US Open Tennis coverage, which kickstarts from 28th August.

According to Sky Sports: "The scale and flexibility of the space will allow more of the biggest and best sporting events live on Sky Sports to benefit from the innovative technology available in the future."

Speaking about the new studio, Sky Sports' managing director Jonathan Licht said: "Sky Sports has been at the forefront of broadcasting innovation since our inception over 30 years ago.

"The new studio unveiled today demonstrates our commitment to continuing to give sports fans the most entertaining viewing experience possible of the biggest and most-loved events in the sporting calendar."

Ben Wickham, Sky Sports' director of creative Output, also commented: "We wanted to create a modular space that brings the latest technology to our customer, allows us to showcase the joy of sport, and capture the huge advances in technology that are happening rapidly.

"As well as sport, it takes inspiration from cinema and entertainment, with the tech involved allowing us to be brave and add an entire new dimension to our output. The options are endless for future content presented from this studio."

