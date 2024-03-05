Josh Sargent netted the only goal in last Saturday's victory against Sunderland to make it six games unbeaten, and Norwich head to the Riverside Stadium just one place and one point outside the play-offs.

Middlesbrough were expected to be in the play-off mix after finishing fourth last season, but Michael Carrick's outfit have been hugely disappointing all campaign.

Boro have won just one of their last seven games - the latest poor result being a 2-0 defeat to Stoke City at the weekend - and they are in danger of being dragged into the relegation scrap.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough v Norwich on TV and online.

When is Middlesbrough v Norwich?

Middlesbrough v Norwich will take place on Wednesday 6th March 2024.

Middlesbrough v Norwich kick-off time

Middlesbrough v Norwich will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Middlesbrough v Norwich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Red Button from 7:40pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v Norwich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Middlesbrough v Norwich on radio

You can listen to live commentary of Middlesbrough v Norwich on BBC Radio Tees, which is available on 95/95.8/104.0 FM, DAB and Freeview. BBC Radio Norfolk also carry coverage on 95.1/95.6/104.4 FM, DAB and Freeview.

Middlesbrough v Norwich odds

