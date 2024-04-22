By kick-off time at the Riverside, Leeds could find themselves two points off top spot with a game in hand. At the other extreme, they could be four points short of second, having played the same number of games as Leicester.

However, for all the 'what ifs' and wondering, Leeds' task remains clinically simple: win.

Boss Daniel Farke will expect his players to live up to the hot atmosphere on the night, knowing a victory is the only thing that can truly progress their promotion ambitions with the finish line approaching at pace.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Middlesbrough v Leeds?

Middlesbrough v Leeds will take place on Monday 22nd April 2024.

Middlesbrough v Leeds kick-off time

Middlesbrough v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Middlesbrough v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Middlesbrough v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT2 is available on DAB radio. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Middlesbrough v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Middlesbrough (16/5) Draw (14/5) Leeds (4/5)*

