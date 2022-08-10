All 10 second-tier teams to have been pitted against opposition from lower divisions have been eliminated at the first hurdle.

Middlesbrough face Barnsley hoping to avoid the curse of Championship clubs against lower-league opponents that has already swept the Carabao Cup first round so far.

Chris Wilder's top priority will be to steer his team back up the league following a tepid start to 2022/23. They are among the favourites to win promotion to the Premier League this term.

However, cup runs are rarely a bad thing. They may sap a little extra energy, but fans of 2004 champions Middlesbrough can attest to the joy of a strong run.

Barnsley were relegated to League One last season and have started the season with a win and defeat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough v Barnsley on TV and online.

When is Middlesbrough v Barnsley?

Middlesbrough v Barnsley will take place on Wednesday 10th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Middlesbrough v Barnsley will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Middlesbrough v Barnsley on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with all the action on ITV with their Carabao Cup highlights offering.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v Barnsley online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Carabao Cup highlights on ITV Hub as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Middlesbrough v Barnsley team news

Middlesbrough predicted XI: Roberts; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Smith, McGree, Crooks, Howson, Giles; Forss, Akpom

Barnsley predicted XI: Collins; McCarthy, Andersen, Kitching; Williams, Benson, Thomas, Styles, Cadden; Cole, Norwood

Middlesbrough v Barnsley odds

Our prediction: Middlesbrough v Barnsley

The first round of the cup always provides an interesting dynamic for teams outside of the top tier. Defeat clears the diary of any further ties, but victory places you in the crosshairs of far superior teams with the promise of a full-house glamour tie. Boro toppled Manchester United last season and will line up determined for another run here.

Our prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Barnsley (7/1 at bet365)

