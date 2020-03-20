The recording of the podcast will be shown live from 10:20pm on BBC One with Episode 1 dedicated to debating the greatest captains of the Premier League era.

Lineker and Co. will be a welcome sight in these unprecedented times, but they're not the only way to get your football fix in the coming days.

The BBC has a wide range of football on TV this weekend including Football Focus (12:00pm, Saturday, BBC One) and FA Cup quarter-final classics with Guy Mowbray spread across two parts (4:00pm, Saturday, BBC One and 4:40pm, Sunday, BBC One).