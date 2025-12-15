Match of the Day pundit Theo Walcott has warned Arsenal and Manchester City that in-form Aston Villa "will be a problem" in the Premier League title race.

Ad

Unai Emery's side came from behind twice to beat West Ham 3-2 on Sunday and stay within three points of leaders Arsenal and one behind Man City.

Morgan Rogers. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa started the season with a six-game winless run, including three defeats, but won 15 of their 17 games since and nine on the bounce.

There is growing confidence at the West Midlands club that they can challenge the Gunners and City in the title race this term – a feeling that was shared by the pundits in the Match of the Day studio yesterday (BBC One, Sunday 14th December, 10:20pm).

"I think so. I do," said Walcott when asked whether Aston Villa were in the title race.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Twitter. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The former Arsenal winger went on to issue a warning to the Gunners and Man City.

He added: "I feel like when you have a very difficult start, you can go two ways as a team, as a squad, but Emery has obviously got that confidence in them.

"They're playing some good stuff at this moment in time, so for me, they will be a problem, but I am concerned about Man City as well."

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ex-Man City goalkeeper Joe Hart also believes Aston Villa have what it takes to battle the top two for the Premier League title.

He said: "Villa, I think the biggest compliment you can pay them is with the difficult start; they've beaten both Arsenal and Man City.

"They're definitely capable. Whether they can mount a charge is yet to be seen but Arsenal and City are going to be there at the end."

Aston Villa are back in action on Sunday, when they host Manchester United at Villa Park in the 4:30pm kick-off.

Match of the Day is available to watch back on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.