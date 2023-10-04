They're still searching for their first victory in European football, having suffered defeat to AEK Athens in their Group B opener to leave them bottom of the table, and the Stade Velodrome would certainly be a special place to do it.

It should be particularly loud on Thursday for what is new manager Gennaro Gattuso's home debut, but these are the sorts of nights that Seagulls fans will have dreamed of - and that appeared out of reach just a few years ago.

The good news is that their hosts have won just one of their last eight games and not tasted victory since August - a run that included a 3-3 draw away at Ajax in their first Group B game - and are still finding their feet under a new manager.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Marseille v Brighton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Marseille v Brighton?

Marseille v Brighton will take place on Thursday 5th October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Marseille v Brighton kick-off time

Marseille v Brighton will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Marseille v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Marseille v Brighton online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

On the 12th October, discovery+ becomes the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, PPV Boxing and MotoGP.

Listen to Marseille v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sussex.

BBC Radio Sussex is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You cannot also listen to the game on BBC Radio Sussex online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Marseille v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Marseille (15/8) Draw (13/5) Brighton (13/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.