It’s the Premier League clash we’ve all been waiting for: the giants of Bourne-mouth versus the unstoppable Lei-cest-er Square. And that’s before we even get onto the game featuring Fullman. Or Waterford.

This is the brilliantly muddled world of English football according to Transformers actor Mark Wahlberg, who recently predicted the outcomes of this weekend’s games for BBC Match of the Day. And by his own admission, he doesn’t know an awful lot about the players or 'soccer' teams (probably about as much as we know about American football).