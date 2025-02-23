Birmingham are six points clear at the top of the table while boasting a couple of games in hand so Wrexham, Wycombe and the likes of Stockport and Huddersfield are fighting for the second automatic promotion spot, with those who are unsuccessful having to settle for the lottery of the play offs.

Wrexham, who are also into the EFL Trophy semi-finals, are suffering from a slight dip in form, as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's squad have won just two of their last six League One games.

Mansfield were also promoted from League Two last season after finishing two points behind Wrexham, but they've struggled to find form this campaign.

Nigel Clough's men are 15th in the table and nine points off the relegation zone after losing seven of their last eight league games.

When is Mansfield Town v Wrexham?

Mansfield Town v Wrexham will take place on Sunday 23rd February 2025.

Mansfield Town v Wrexham kick-off time

Mansfield Town v Wrexham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Mansfield Town v Wrexham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Mansfield Town v Wrexham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

