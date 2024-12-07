The progress has been clear to see already under Amorim, but Saturday promises to be another test against one of the top flight's surprise packages in 2024/25.

Forest narrowly avoided the drop last term, but have been battling at the other end of the Premier League table in Nuno Espírito Santo's first full season at the helm.

Though defeats to Newcastle, Arsenal and Man City have slowed their momentum in recent weeks, the visitors remain sixth – five places and three points above Man Utd.

Last year, they ended a 29-year wait for a victory against the Red Devils with a win at the City Ground, and on Saturday, they'll hope to follow that up with a first victory at Old Trafford since 1994.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester United v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Manchester United v Nottingham Forest?

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest will take place on Saturday 7th December 2024.

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Manchester United v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Manchester United v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Manchester United v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

