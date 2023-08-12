Whether that means battling their closest rivals at the top of the table remains to be seen, but Monday evening's game will offer an initial impression of what we can expect from Man Utd this term.

Though there are likely to be debuts for both Mason Mount and André Onana, fans will have to wait for a first look at new No.9 Rasmus Højlund, who is coming back from injury.

The visitors' summer has been far less constructive. In fact, Wolves will take the field in Manchester just five days after Gary O'Neil replaced Julen Lopetegui in the dugout.

The Spanish coach left on the back of a disappointing window, which has seen a host of key players – such as Rúben Neves and Nathan Collins - sold, and not too much in the shape of new recruits.

That is hardly ideal preparation for a season opener, but Wolves have enjoyed Old Trafford in recent years – avoiding defeat in three of the five Premier League games they've played there since returning to the top flight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Wolves?

Man Utd v Wolves will take place on Monday 14th August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Wolves kick-off time

Man Utd v Wolves will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

