Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping for back-to-back victories this weekend following their 3-1 win over high-flying Everton before the international break.

And the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial will be eyeing goals against a West Brom side yet to win the Premier League this term.

The Baggies sit third bottom of the table and have managed just three draws all season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v West Brom on TV?

Man Utd v West Brom will take place on Saturday 21st November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v West Brom will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Manchester City, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v West Brom on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v West Brom online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v West Brom team news

Man Utd: Mason Greenwood may be available for United this weekend, while Marcus Rashford is being assessed for a shoulder injury. Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard, Martial and Victor Lindelof are all carrying knocks.

However, Luke Shaw and Phil Jones are definitely ruled out. Edinson Cavani could start up front.

West Brom: Branislav Ivanovic, Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson should all be available for Saturday after missing recent games with COVID-19.

However, Hal Robson-Kanu remains out and Sam Field won’t be back from a knee injury until later in November.

Our prediction: Man Utd v West Brom

United may have a raft of injuries but they should have enough bulk – especially in midfield – to control this game at Old Trafford.

Don’t be surprised if the likes of Juan Mata and Bruno Fernandes take a hold of the play and look to feed the United forwards in on goal.

West Brom’s lack of firepower could cost them this season and they don’t look likely to threaten United over 90 minutes here.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 West Brom

