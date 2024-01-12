Erik ten Hag could have Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and potentially a few others back for Sunday's game against Spurs while there were signs that Marcus Rashford had rediscovered some confidence.

Spurs head to the North West in a rich vein of form, having won five of their last six, but Ange Postecoglou will be without many of his key players. Heung-min Son is at the Asia Cup, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are at AFCON, and the likes of James Maddison and Cristian Romero are still out injured.

As we've seen already this term, those absentees will not force Postecoglou to change his aggressive approach but it may mean that he has to throw in new arrivals Timo Werner, on loan from RB Leipzig, and Radu Drăgușin, assuming his permanent move from Genoa is done in time, at Old Trafford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Tottenham?

Man Utd v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 14th January 2023.

Man Utd v Tottenham kick-off time

Man Utd v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Man Utd v Tottenham in the USA

You can watch Man Utd v Tottenham live on Peacock at 11:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Man Utd v Tottenham odds

