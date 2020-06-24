Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will also be keen to capitalise on the fact that Chelsea – their rivals for a Champions League spot – have to face Manchester City in the Premier League fixtures tomorrow evening.

Sheffield United have restarted their fairytale season in less than stellar fashion following a goalless draw with Aston Villa and heavy 3-0 defeat to Newcastle.

Chris Wilder will be determined to ensure their season doesn't peter out in the closing stages and will hope for a big display here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Sheffield United game on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Sheffield United on TV?

Man Utd v Sheffield United will take place on Wednesday 24th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Sheffield United will kick off at 6pm – the match will be followed by Liverpool v Crystal Palace at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Sheffield United online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man Utd v Sheffield United team news

Man Utd: United's only real injury problem is that Victor Lindelof left the field against Tottenham with a knock, and could be replaced by Eric Bailly.

Paul Pogba impressed from the bench and is likely to start this one, while Mason Greenwood could be given a chance to shine if Solskjaer decides to freshen his XI.

Sheffield United: John Egan will miss this one through suspension after picking up two yellow cards against Newcastle.

Hot prospect keeper Dean Henderson is ineligible to face his parent club so there's a rare place for Simon Moore in the starting XI.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Sheffield United

We're all tuning in to watch Bruno Fernandes click with Pogba, right? If not, you should be.

It's easy to prematurely board a hype train, but we're all in for this one. Between the pair, United have one of the most creative midfield partnerships and will supply Marcus Rashford with all the ammunition he needs to get the job done.

Sheffield United will land a top-half spot, but it has been a tough week for them and it could be about to get tougher.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Sheffield United

Man Utd v Sheffield United odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (4/9) Draw (10/3) Sheffield United (7/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+ Only. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

