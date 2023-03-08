A second-half meltdown resulted in a 7-0 defeat for the Red Devils last Sunday, which came just seven days after victory over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final saw them lift the first major trophy of the season.

Manchester United will attempt to bounce back from their drubbing at Liverpool when they host Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Erik ten Hag's team booked their spot in the Europa League last 16 thanks to a two-legged victory over Betis's domestic rivals Barcelona in the play-off stage.

Betis avoided the play-offs as they progressed from Europa League Group C without tasting defeat, while Manuel Pellegrini's team are also flying high in La Liga, sitting fifth with 12 wins from 24 games.

Nabil Fekir scored the only goal of the game when the two teams met in a friendly during the World Cup break, but the Frenchman is unavailable for the visitors due to injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Real Betis on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Real Betis?

Man Utd v Real Betis will take place on Thursday 9th March 2023.

Man Utd v Real Betis kick-off time

Man Utd v Real Betis will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Real Betis on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Real Betis online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man Utd v Real Betis on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Man Utd v Real Betis odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (TBC) Draw (TBC) Real Betis (TBC)*

Man Utd v Real Betis prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man Utd v Real Betis predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

