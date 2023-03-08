The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday and the Dutch boss might opt to recall the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia in defence.

Erik ten Hag is likely to make changes as Manchester United host Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Casemiro is one booking away from a suspension so he could be given a breather, with Marcel Sabitzer and Scott McTominay potentially teaming up in midfield. There might also be an attacking rethink with wingers Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho vying for places in the XI.

Spanish side Betis make the trip to England without their talisman, Nabil Fakir, who will miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini should be able to call upon Sergio Canales, however, after the midfielder returned to full training following a hamstring problem.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man Utd v Real Betis.

When is Man Utd v Real Betis?

Man Utd v Real Betis will kick off at 8pm on Thursday 9th March 2023.

Man Utd v Real Betis team news

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Real Betis predicted line-up: Bravo; Sabaly, Felipe, Pezzella, Miranda; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Canales, Rodri, Perez; Iglesias

Man Utd v Real Betis prediction

Real Betis are an entertaining prospect for neutrals as they have won their last three away games, scoring 10 goals and conceding seven in the process.

While the visitors are decent on the road, Manchester United have turned Old Trafford into a fortress as they are unbeaten on home soil since last September.

You would fancy the Red Devils to put on a good display for their fans after being humbled at Liverpool, while fringe players coming into the XI will be motivated to earn a long run in the team.

After blanking at Anfield last time out, Marcus Rashford can get back on the goal trail if he is restored to the centre of the attack.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Real Betis (14/1 at bet365)

