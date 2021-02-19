What channel is Man Utd v Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will hope to keep some form of pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table when they face Newcastle this weekend.

The Red Devils produced another clinical, fast-paced masterclass against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope for a similar result in the next batch of Premier League fixtures.

United sit 10 points short of City, but a second-place finish would still mark progress should Solskjaer’s men maintain their current pace.

At the other end of the table, Newcastle are perilously poised above the relegation zone, with Fulham now just six points away.

Boss Steve Bruce is feeling the heat ahead of his return to Old Trafford and knows a spirited performance will be required to keep the Red Devils at bay.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Newcastle on TV?

Man Utd v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 21st February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Newcastle will kick off at 7pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Everton, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Newcastle team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Matic, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Cavani

Newcastle predicted XI: Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Gayle, Saint-Maximin

Man Utd v Newcastle odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Newcastle

When United look good, they look very, very good. They’ve experienced a number of Premier League draws recently, but overall, the club is moving in the right direction.

Bruno Fernandes continues to inspire and thrill in the midfield, and as long as he’s doing that, opponents will be running scared.

Bruce continues to speak about playing more attacking football in a bid to turn the tide, but if Newcastle open up here, they could be torn apart.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-0 Newcastle (8/1 at bet365)

