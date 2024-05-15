As it stands, fifth and sixth will qualify for the Europa League next season after Liverpool won the EFL Cup, meaning their spot was passed on as Jürgen Klopp's side will be in the Champions League.

United, who have won just one of their last five league games, face off against rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final later this month, and that could decide the Red Devils' European fate.

Should United lift the trophy, they'll be in the Europa League next campaign - however, if City are successful, Ten Hag's men have a chance of playing in the Europa Conference League, as that would go to whoever finishes seventh in the Premier League.

Newcastle have impressed in recent weeks, with Eddie Howe's side winning five of their last eight league outings, while losing just once.

The Toon played in the Champions League this season, and they'll be hoping to follow that up by securing a Europa League spot for next campaign.

When is Man Utd v Newcastle?

Man Utd v Newcastle will take place on Wednesday 15th May 2024.

Man Utd v Newcastle kick-off time

Man Utd v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Man Utd v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Man Utd v Newcastle in the USA

You can watch Man Utd v Newcastle live on FuboTV at 3pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Man Utd v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (13/8) Draw (3/1) Newcastle (11/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

