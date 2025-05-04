Just four points separate the pair ahead of Man City's trip to Old Trafford as they battle it out for third and the final Champions League place.

A win for Man Utd would mean they'll be playing European football next season, but as they travel to Arsenal on the final day, a defeat could open the door for the Cityzens to steal it from them at the last.

If the visitors can find a way, then a frustrating season for Man City could well end with a positive and perhaps the permanent appointment of interim boss Nick Cushing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Man City on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Man City?

Man Utd v Man City will take place on Sunday 4th May 2025.

Man Utd v Man City kick-off time

Man Utd v Man City will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man Utd v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

