Victory against the Hammers left them third in the table, three places above Manchester City and four points back from leaders Chelsea, and ensured they remain unbeaten in the league this term.

That record will come under threat on Sunday. Man City have not been wholly convincing this season, having lost back-to-back WSL games since the October international break, including last weekend's shock defeat to Brighton - but as the old adage goes, the form book goes out the window in a derby game.

Man Utd took the bragging rights last season, courtesy of a stoppage-time victory in May, but if 2022/23 tells us anything, it's that things are going to be tight at Old Trafford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Man City on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Man City?

Man Utd v Man City will take place on Sunday 19th November 2023.

Man Utd v Man City kick-off time

Man Utd v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Football from 4pm, and Main Event from 4:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Man Utd v Man City odds

