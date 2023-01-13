Erik ten Hag's side have gone from strength to strength since their 6-3 defeat in the last Manchester derby back in October – losing just one and winning 15 of their last 18 games in all competitions.

The Premier League weekend kicks off in style as Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Man Utd fans are starting to believe that the Dutchman is the right coach to take them back to their rightful place at the top of English football but Saturday's game will be a real test of how far his side have come.

Man City looked back to their dominant best as they eased past a woeful Chelsea side in Sunday's FA Cup third round tie but will expect a tougher test against their fierce local rivals.

A win for the visitors would allow them to cut Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League to just two points ahead of Sunday's north London derby while a victory for Man Utd would see them move to within just a point of Pep Guardiola's team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Man Utd v Man City?

Man Utd v Man City will take place on Saturday 14th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Man City kick-off time

Man Utd v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (7/2) Draw (13/5) Man City (4/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Man Utd v Man City prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man Utd v Man City predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.