Liverpool, who won the WSL in 2021/22, are making encouraging progress in their bid to bounce back from last season's disappointing seventh-place finish, and a victory at Leigh Sports Village would see them join their rivals on 18 points.

It is the second meeting of the season between the two teams, as United forward Nikita Parris scored the only goal of the game in last month's WSL Cup clash.

Liverpool head into the match in a winning mood after getting the better of Everton in that competition in midweek, while United scored a comfortable victory at home to Leicester in their cup tie.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Liverpool on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Man Utd v Liverpool?

Man Utd v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 17th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Liverpool kick-off time

Man Utd v Liverpool will kick off at 12:15pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Liverpool on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 12pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v Liverpool online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man Utd v Liverpool on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man Utd v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (1/3) Draw (9/2) Liverpool (5/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.