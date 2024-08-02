The Dutchman will have to wait until September for his first taste of a proper Man Utd-Liverpool derby clash, but he'll no doubt be keen to win over his new supporters by beating their old enemy this weekend, even if it is only a friendly.

Given the impact he had on Merseyside, following Klopp will be a tough ask for Slot, who will want to make the most of what time he has left ahead of their Premier League opener against Ipswich Town on Saturday 17th August.

Erik ten Hag may have got the backing of the Old Trafford board, but a slow start to the new campaign could well cost him his job, so he too will be desperate to get all he can from the next fortnight ahead of their curtain-raiser against Fulham on Friday 16th August.

Sunday's game might not quite have the fire of a usual Man Utd v Liverpool clash, but neither side or coach will want to lose at the hands of their rivals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Liverpool?

Man Utd v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 4th August 2024.

Man Utd v Liverpool kick-off time

Man Utd v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30am.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on MUTV from 2am.

Fans can tune in to MUTV via Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 526).

MUTV requires a monthly subscription, the cost of which will vary based on your TV provider.

How to live stream Man Utd v Liverpool online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Man Utd v Liverpool on MUTV or LFCTV.

An annual subscription to LFCTV costs £49.99 and a monthly membership is priced at £4.99.

MUTV requires a monthly subscription.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

