They were not completely convincing in a 3-0 win against Championship side Southampton in the last round but have welcomed back some key players since and will fancy their chances of making it another good day in Manchester for the travelling fans.

In the opposite dugout, Erik ten Hag is running out of time to prove to Sir Jim Ratcliffe that he's the right coach to lead Man Utd forward in the INEOS era. With a top four finish now likely out of reach, another FA Cup run could make all the difference for the Dutchman.

He has one win from five games against Liverpool and with the season threatening to fizzle out, will know how important it is that he adds to that tally in Sunday's quarter-final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Liverpool?

Man Utd v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 17th March 2024.

Man Utd v Liverpool kick-off time

Man Utd v Liverpool will kick off at 3:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Liverpool on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 2:45pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Man Utd v Liverpool online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man Utd v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man Utd v Liverpool odds

bet365 odds: Man Utd (14/5) Draw (3/1) Liverpool (17/20)*

