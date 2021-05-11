What channel is Man Utd v Leicester Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will hope to make their noisy neighbours Manchester City as uncomfortable as possible going into the final few weeks of Premier League fixtures.

Advertisement

United sit 10 points short of City with a game in hand, and know that dropping any points would virtually guarantee the title for their rivals.

However, with two United games in the space of three days this week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could sit just four points shy of City by the weekend.

Leicester suffered a stunning 4-2 loss to Newcastle at the weekend but remain five points deep into the top four and will be determined to maintain that position.

Brendan Rodgers’ men fell short at the final hurdle in terms of Champions League qualification last season and will be desperate not to let that slip this time around.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Leicester on TV and online.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Man Utd v Leicester on TV?

Man Utd v Leicester will take place on Tuesday 11th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Leicester will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Southampton v Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Leicester team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Mata, De Beek, Diallo, Greenwood.

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel, Amartey, Fofana, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Mendy, Tielemans, Thomas, Perez, Praet, Iheanacho.

Man Utd v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (6/4) Draw (12/5) Leicester (9/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Leicester

United will rotate the vast majority of their XI due to such a cramped fixture schedule with two games in three days.

Harry Maguire may have been a survivor of rotation to remain consistent at the back, but an injury will keep him out, while Edinson Cavani is likely to be preserved to face Liverpool on Thursday.

A reshuffled United XI against a Leicester side who conceded four at home to Newcastle suggests we could be in for an unpredictable night at Old Trafford. With plenty of goals.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-2 Leicester (14/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.