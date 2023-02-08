The Red Devils, who also face Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon, will be well aware that a win puts them level on points with Manchester City, although their arch-rivals would have a game in hand.

Manchester United face Leeds in the Premier League on Wednesday night in the first of their two meetings this week.

United come into this on the back of their 2-1 win against Crystal Palace last weekend. It could have been more comfortable if Casemiro wasn't sent off with 20 minutes remaining at Old Trafford.

Leeds, meanwhile, are searching for a new manager after sacking Jesse Marsch earlier this week, with Michael Skubala taking over on an interim basis. Marsch was in charge for less than a year at Elland Road.

Leeds currently sit one spot above the relegation zone in 17th on goal difference after their 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday and they haven't won a Premier League game since 5th November.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Leeds.

When is Man Utd v Leeds?

Man Utd v Leeds will take place on Wednesday 8th February 2023.

Man Utd v Leeds kick-off time

Man Utd v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Leeds on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

Is there a Man Utd v Leeds live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man Utd v Leeds odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man Utd (1/2) Draw (7/2) Leeds (5/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Man Utd v Leeds prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man Utd v Leeds predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

